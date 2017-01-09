Clear, 54°F
7 Day Forecast
Monday January 9th, 2017
Full Calendar >>
Tutoring - all ages, most subjects. Experienced Ph.D. 265-7799.
MATHematics tutoring. 505-400-4852.
WWW.UNMRENTALS.COM
Awesome university apartments. Unique, hardwood floors, FP's, courtyards, fenced yards. Houses, cottages, efficiencies, studios, 1, 2 and 3BDRM's. Garages. 843-9642. Open 6 days/week.
Nob Hill, large 2BDRM, 1BA, hardwood floors, large walk-in closet, great storage. Large fenced back yard. Freshly painted. $1000/mo. +dd. 400-8871.
Nice furniture for not a lot of money! 4 or 5 drawer dressers, armoires, desks etc. ALL pieces repaired and refurbished! 505-331-7070.