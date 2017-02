Answering service telephone operators needed. Please call 260-7570 for more information.

Inside Sales/ Customer Service

Mark's Casa Chevrolet located at 7201 Lomas Blvd NE is growing and is currently seeking BDC Representatives for their growing sales department. Good computer and phone skills a must.

This is a PT position with flexible hours. Please email resume to kholmes@casanet.com No calls please.